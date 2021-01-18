   
Belgium's average coronavirus hospital admissions continue to drop
Monday, 18 January, 2021
    Monday, 18 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Average coronavirus hospital admissions in Belgium are continuing to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

    Between 8 and 14 January, an average of 2,010.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 9% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 678,839. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 234.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 2% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 11 and 17 January, an average of 115 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 10% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,892 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 74 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 367 are in intensive care, which is 15 more than yesterday. A total of 190 patients are on a ventilator – 4 fewer than yesterday.

    From 8 to 14 January, an average number of 51.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 6% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,435.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,602,778 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,339.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.7% compared to last week, along with a 28% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, is now at 0.92, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times