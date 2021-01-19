   
One covid infection should not close a school, says Ben Weyts
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    There is no need to close schools in the case of a single infection of the British variant of the coronavirus, according to Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts (N-VA).

    “Such a linear rule is totally nonsensical,” Weyts told Radio 1, calling for precision work, where “not panicky and alarmist, but realistic and cautious” approach is taken.

    Weyts’ comments come after two schools closed their doors this week in the Antwerp municipalities of Edegem and Kontich after infections with the British variant surfaced.

    As a result, teachers, students and their families have been placed in quarantine, with the impact being felt across other services in the towns which see their clientele in lockdown.

    To Weyts, it’s vital to make sure the response to infections is based on experts’ assessment of the local situation.

    “We need to estimate how many contaminations there are. How many families are involved? Is it about travellers? Were there adults involved? Are there risks of additional infections? We should always assess the situation based on the data available, but not simply close schools and quarantine families based on one infection.”

