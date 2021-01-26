   
Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully, expert warns
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
Latest News:
Nearly 1 in 5 new infections detected in...
Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully,...
Syringes for extra vaccine doses are limited in...
EU in contract dispute with AstraZeneca on timely...
Snow expected in Belgium tonight...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 January 2021
    Nearly 1 in 5 new infections detected in children and teenagers
    Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully, expert warns
    Syringes for extra vaccine doses are limited in production capacity, producer warns
    EU in contract dispute with AstraZeneca on timely vaccine delivery
    Snow expected in Belgium tonight
    Covid-19 Testing in Belgium: Who, What, When, Where & How
    Brussels city council backs kilometre-based city toll
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to rise
    Belgium will combat sexism in the public space
    Nearly 3 in 10 GPs infected with coronavirus in Brussels
    Belgian man arrested in Dakar for smuggling 675 kg of cocaine
    Pregnant women should not be vaccinated, Superior Health Council says
    Brussels – Vienna night train announces potential restart in March
    Seven people tested positive in a Ghent school, one with UK variant
    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant
    Belgium asked to justify non-essential travel ban to the EU
    What we know about Belgium’s ‘declaration on honour’ for travel
    Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road rage dispute
    Close schools to avoid third wave with UK variant, expert warns
    Decathlon offers to buy surplus solar energy from customers
    View more
    Share article:

    Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully, expert warns

    Tuesday, 26 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The news of the efficacy of colchicine in the treatment of Covid-19 reported extensively in the press deserves careful attention since the results of the study have not yet been published, said Elie Cogan (ULB and internal medicine specialist at Chirec).

    “Before the conclusions of this study can be validated, a careful examination of the results by external experts is mandatory,” Cogan stressed, calling for caution.

    A study launched last March provided clinically convincing results of the effectiveness of colchicine (an anti-inflammatory used among other things against gout) to treat Covid-19, announced Saturday the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) on its website. This would make it the first oral drug in the world capable of treating patients in the pre-hospital phase.

    Related News

     

    According to the principal investigator of the study, colchicine, prescribed within 24 hours of the diagnosis of Covid-19, in non-hospitalized patients, would reduce hospitalisations by 25%, the need for mechanical ventilation by 50% and deaths by 44%.

    However, Cogan pointed out that “better survival associated with colchicine intake” has been found in two retrospective studies. This is also indicated by two prospective studies conducted in Covid patients, with “positive but limited clinical effects”, Mr. Cogan said.

    Inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Yves Van Laethem was enthusiastic on Saturday on the RTL set at the time of the TV news. “If this is indeed the case, and there is no reason to doubt it, this is the most important step we have taken in the treatment against Covid since the beginning.”

    “This is the first time that we have had a drug that is given outside the hospital, when people start to get sick, and which allows us to reduce their arrival at the hospital and the development of inflammatory phenomena.”

    The Brussels Times