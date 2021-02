Despite the fact that the vaccine is a step toward normalcy, it will not eradicate the coronavirus just yet.

While the vaccinated person will not get sick, it may still be possible for them to spread the virus and infect others.

The vaccine trials only looked at symptomatic cases, so its efficacy against asymptomatic cases remains unknown.

If one does decide to see a vaccinated loved one, be sure to wait a couple of weeks after they have received their second dose.

The Brussels Times