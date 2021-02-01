Tournée Minérale: Belgians challenged to alcohol-free February for fifth year in a row

The fifth edition of “Tournée Minérale” – a challenge for Belgians not to drink alcohol during the entire month of February – kicks off on Monday.

The Tournée Minérale campaign – a play on “tournée générale”, a term used to signify rounds for everyone – was launched in 2017 by the Cancer Foundation to warn against the harm caused by alcohol.

This year, the campaign is being taken over by the non-profit organization “Univers santé” in Wallonia, while the organisation “VAD/De Druglijn” is at the helm in Flanders.

The challenge, however, remains the same: an alcohol-free February.

“A glass of wine with dinner, a pint after exercise: for many it is part of the daily routine,” Tournée Minérale says on its website, pointing out that “it affects your health, both physical and mental” in addition to impacting one’s safety and behaviour.

Belgians consume more than 12 liters of pure alcohol per year on average, making Belgium “among the leaders in alcohol consumption in Europe.”

Harmful use of alcohol reportedly causes 10.5% of deaths in Belgium, or about 10,000 a year.

“Less alcohol will give you more energy, better sleep and an overall fresher feeling. All very welcome in these extraordinary times,” said Tournée Minérale.

This fifth edition will be experienced via a Facebook page and Instagram account. Video clips, challenges, rewards, advice, coaching and recipes for soft drinks will be available.

