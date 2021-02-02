Belgium’s drop in hospital admissions and deaths continues...

Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions and deaths continue to decrease, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 23 and 29 January, an average of 2,323.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 9% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 711,417. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 271.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 9% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 26 January and 1 February, an average of 119.1 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 12% fewer than the week before.

In total, 1,852 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 65 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 325 are in intensive care, which is 10 more than yesterday. A total of 172 patients are on a ventilator – 7 more than yesterday.

From 23 to 29 January, an average number of 48 deaths occurred per day, marking a 5.6% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,124.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,275,416 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 47,984.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 13% increase in testing.

A total of 279,195 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.03% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 17,766 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.96, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects under one person on average and the pandemic is not growing.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times