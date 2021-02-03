   
This is how exercise benefits your mental health
Wednesday, 03 February, 2021
This is how exercise benefits your mental health
    This is how exercise benefits your mental health

    Wednesday, 03 February 2021

     

    According to experts, getting moving helps your mind in these three essential ways:

    Cognition: Researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland and the University of Tsukuba in Japan found that playing sports with other people impacts cognitive performance more than solo fitness activities. Coordination and interaction with other players can lead to new brain cell and neural connection growth in the frontal lobe.

    Memory: When you exercise, your body pumps out a wide range of neurochemicals, including growth factors that stimulate the birth of brand-new brain cells in the hippocampus.

    Mood: Research shows that exercise can mitigate symptoms of depression. It can also improve your quality of sleep, contributing to your mental health state.

    The Brussels Times