Research shows two layers of masks significantly reduces exposure to Covid

With the spread of the COVID-19 variants, double masking, or wearing two masks at once, “just makes common sense,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the US President.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not officially recommended double masking, health experts have encouraged layering up.

“Wearing two [masks] will likely give you more protection — between 15 and 20%,” Emergency physician Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said.

Doctors recommend a triple-layer cloth mask with an additional filter layer to protect against the coronavirus.

If one doesn’t have a triple-layer mask, a paper surgical mask can be made more effective by layering a cloth mask on top.

Ultimately, the key to effective double masking is a well-fitting mask that is close-fitted around the mouth and nose.

The Brussels Times