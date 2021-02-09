Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals...

As of 7 February, a total of 590,055 vaccines against coronavirus have been delivered in Belgian hospitals, according to the latest update Tuesday of the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) on its website.

That’s 125,340 more vaccines compared to the week before.

Belgian hospitals have already received a total of 543,855 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Of those:

317,655 went to Flanders

178,035 to Wallonia

42,900 to Brussels

5,265 to the German-speaking Community

Concerning the Moderna vaccine, 46,200 doses have already been delivered, 29,400 more than in the previous update. Of the Moderna vaccine:

22,900 went to Flanders

13,800 to Wallonia

7,500 to Brussels

2,000 to the German-speaking community

In addition, Belgium has been supplied more syringes and needles needed to administer the vaccine. In total, more than 2,256,400 syringes and 1,402,000 needles have been delivered to hospitals.

More than 12 million and 13 million additional units respectively are expected to be delivered by the end of February.

However, the number of syringes and needles delivered to prepare for injection has not increased compared to last week. At the end of February, 1,875,000 additional syringes and 2,375,000 additional needles should be delivered.

Since the latest update by Sciensano, 336,331 people in Belgium have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, representing 3.65% of the adult population.

At least 104,340 people have now also received their second dose, meaning 1.14% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times