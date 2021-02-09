   
Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
Latest News:
Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals...
Belgian gritter goes viral after creative salt spreading...
Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used...
Belgium is due 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine...
Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals
    Belgian gritter goes viral after creative salt spreading
    Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used as face masks
    Belgium is due 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in February
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow
    Belgian and Spanish youth join forces to tackle sexual harassment
    Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study finds
    Evidence coronavirus originated in Huanan market is inconclusive 
    Belgium should stick to 75 hospitalisations threshold before relaxing rules, expert warns
    Ice skating not allowed in Flanders because of coronavirus rules
    UK plans to introduce two mandatory Covid-19 tests for incoming travellers
    The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry
    Brussels to keep train stations open 24h for the homeless
    Despite coronavirus, students score higher on exams
    Yellow alert for slippery roads extended until Wednesday
    “Corrosive substance” thrown at woman’s face turns out to be urine
    Cold wave: Brussels homeless people refusing shelter may be arrested
    My Van Ranst beats your Covid: Belgian creates coronavirus card game
    Mobile and contactless payments boomed in 2020
    ‘Discrimination’: SNCB under fire for making e-ticket less expensive
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 590,000 vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    As of 7 February, a total of 590,055 vaccines against coronavirus have been delivered in Belgian hospitals, according to the latest update Tuesday of the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) on its website.

    That’s 125,340 more vaccines compared to the week before.

    Belgian hospitals have already received a total of 543,855 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Of those:

    • 317,655 went to Flanders
    • 178,035 to Wallonia
    • 42,900 to Brussels
    • 5,265 to the German-speaking Community

    Concerning the Moderna vaccine, 46,200 doses have already been delivered, 29,400 more than in the previous update. Of the Moderna vaccine:

    • 22,900 went to Flanders
    • 13,800 to Wallonia
    • 7,500 to Brussels
    • 2,000 to the German-speaking community

    In addition, Belgium has been supplied more syringes and needles needed to administer the vaccine. In total, more than 2,256,400 syringes and 1,402,000 needles have been delivered to hospitals.

    More than 12 million and 13 million additional units respectively are expected to be delivered by the end of February.

    However, the number of syringes and needles delivered to prepare for injection has not increased compared to last week. At the end of February, 1,875,000 additional syringes and 2,375,000 additional needles should be delivered.

    Since the latest update by Sciensano, 336,331 people in Belgium have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, representing 3.65% of the adult population.

    At least 104,340 people have now also received their second dose, meaning 1.14% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times