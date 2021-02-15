   
Coronavirus deaths rise while hospital admissions continue to drop
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Coronavirus deaths rise while hospital admissions continue to drop
    Coronavirus deaths rise while hospital admissions continue to drop

    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to drop, while there was an increase in deaths, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

    Between 5 and 11 February, an average of 1,882.3 new people tested positive per day, which is a 19% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 738,631. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 257 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 3% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 8 and 14 February, an average of 119.1 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 10% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,598 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 30 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 307 are in intensive care, which is 9 more than yesterday. A total of 175 patients are on a ventilator – 8 more than yesterday.

    From 5 to 11 February, an average number of 40.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 5.9% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,662.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,899,954 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,572.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.4% compared to last week, along with a 10% decrease in testing.

    A total of 365,355 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.98% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 186,277 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.95, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average and the pandemic is no longer growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times