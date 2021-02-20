More than 6 in 10 young adults face anxiety and depression during pandemic

The mental health of adolescents and young adults “is at risk in these times of pandemic,” according to a study from the University of Mons.

The study assessed levels of anxiety and depression among 3-to-25 year olds, differentiating between age groups and comparing the two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results of the 1,514 online questionnaires collected show big differences between age groups. Only 7% of the young children who responded (3 to 7 years old) showed a higher than normal level of anxiety during the first wave, compared with 65% of young adults (19-25 years old) and 36% of adolescents (12-18 years old). The same trend is observed for depressive symptoms.

Another finding of the study is that the unhappiness of young people increased between the two waves. All respondents, except those aged 3 to 7, show higher levels of anxiety and depression in the second wave.

The proportion of young adults showing higher than normal levels of anxiety thus increases from 65% to 76% and depression from 62% to 80%.

“It is becoming urgent to deploy the necessary means to take care of the mental health of these populations, which are particularly at risk,” the researchers said.

The Brussels Times