   
Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 February, 2021
Latest News:
Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide...
95-year-old former concentration camp guard extradited from United...
Dozens of migrants rescued as boat capsizes off...
British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period...
Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide
    95-year-old former concentration camp guard extradited from United States to Germany
    Dozens of migrants rescued as boat capsizes off Lampedusa
    British coronavirus variant has a longer contagious period
    Ostend police, mayor urge would-be visitors to stay away
    Coronavirus: About 30% of companies fail to comply with teleworking guidelines
    Vaccine strategy may miss the most vulnerable, warn poverty campaigners
    Only 2.5% of persons who test positive use Coronalert to warn their contacts
    Belgium’s cultural sector protests for perspective
    Coronavirus: Task Force weighs in on early vaccination call-ups
    27,550 Belgians accompanied Perseverance rover to Mars
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring
    SNCB launches pressure plan as nation heads for the coast
    Russia registers third coronavirus vaccine
    More than 6 in 10 young adults face anxiety and depression during pandemic
    Leopold Lippens, the baron-mayor of Knokke, dies at 79
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline
    University of Ghent awards doctorate to Tim Berners-Lee – online, of course
    Belgian bird experts say to prune trees now, not later
    ‘Not inferior’: no need to worry about AstraZeneca’s vaccine, says Van Gucht
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide

    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    © Belga

    Over 200 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in at least 107 countries or territories, French news agency AFP reported on Saturday, noting that 45% had been used in the wealthy G7 countries.

    According to a tally by AFP based on official sources, at least 201,042,149 doses had been administered worldwide by 11:00 AM on Saturday, a gross underestimate since two major countries, China and Russia, have not conveyed their figures for about 10 days now.

    About 45% of the injections were done in the seven G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States – which, together, account for just 10% of the world’s population.

    Related News

     

    G7 members made a commitment on Friday towards an improved sharing of vaccines with developing countries. They announced a doubling of their collective support for vaccination against Covid-19, bringing it to 7.5 billion dollars. This will be done largely through the United Nations COVAX programme, piloted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Thus far, 92% of doses have been administered in high-income countries or the wealthiest of countries placed by the World Bank in the medium-development bracket. Together, they account for a mere 53% of the world’s population.

    Among the 29 least developed countries, only Guinea and Rwanda have begun to vaccinate their people.

    Israel is the country at the forefront of the global vaccination effort: 49% of its population has already received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 33% of Israelis have even received the second dose.

    Other countries that have provided over 10% of their populations with at least one dose include Seychelles (43%), the United Kingdom (25%), Bahrein (16%), the United States (13%), Chile (12%) and the Maldives (12%).

    The Brussels Times