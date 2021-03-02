Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%...

Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions have increased by 20% compared to the week before, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 20 and 26 February, an average of 2,394.4 new people tested positive per day, which is a 12% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 772,294. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 275.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 10% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 23 February and 1 March, an average of 148.6 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 20% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,936 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 38 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 410 are in intensive care, which is 2 more than yesterday. A total of 212 patients are on a ventilator – 11 more than yesterday.

From 20 to 26 February, an average number of 22.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 35.9% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,106.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,483,745 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 40,413.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.7%.

The percentage increased by 0.4% compared to last week, along with a 7% increase in testing.

A total of 495,090 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 5.37% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 307,749 people have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.13, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times