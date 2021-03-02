Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March

This week, 90,893 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be administered, of which 70,000 will be first injections and 20,893 will be second doses. The task force expects that an average of 70,000 first injections per week can be maintained until the end of March without compromising the administration of a second dose.
Three weeks should elapse between the two injections. Reserves are also set aside by the federated entities in case deliveries do not take place as planned. For this week, the Pfizer reserve amounts to 17,550 doses.
For the Moderna vaccine, deliveries are more uncertain. The injection of a first dose should therefore be done with caution. The task force estimates that Belgium can administer the first 15,750 doses until 5 April without compromising the second injection. Here, four weeks elapse between the two doses.
As of the most recent official figures, 509,948 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated, and 314,319 people are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.