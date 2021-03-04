   
Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase...
KU Leuven scores highly in new university rankings...
Police investigate cyberattack on Belgium’s Prime Minister...
Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and...
Why relaxing too many rules is not a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase
    KU Leuven scores highly in new university rankings
    Police investigate cyberattack on Belgium’s Prime Minister
    Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and China are only “the tip of the iceberg”
    Why relaxing too many rules is not a good idea in March
    Why allowing outdoor activities is starting to make sense again
    Flanders is pushing for these relaxations on Friday
    Breydel building becomes coronavirus vaccination centre for EU staff
    3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre
    Women still in the minority in management positions in Belgium
    Belgian football club finds that dogs can successfully detect the coronavirus earlier than a PCR test
    EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis
    EU quarter residents want the EC to help improve neighbourhood 
    32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week, minister confirms
    Belgium to consider making video recordings mandatory for painful court testimony
    Green tea extract can influence facial development in Down’s children
    SNCB offer of rental umbrellas sees collectors swarm and customers complain
    People with reduced mobility can request exemption from Brussels Low Emission Zone
    Animal welfare organisation calls for an EU ban on wild animals in circuses
    Belgium urged to get rid of ‘complicated’ vaccination strategy
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase while new infections are rising more slowly, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 22 and 28 February, an average of 2,386.3 new people tested positive per day, which is an 8% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 777,608. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 280.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 15% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

    Between 25 February and 3 March, an average of 151.9 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 20% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,901 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 2 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 434 are in intensive care, which is 9 more than yesterday. A total of 221 patients are on a ventilator – 9 more than yesterday.

    From 22 to 28 February, an average number of 24.9 deaths occurred per day, marking an 18.3% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,169.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,587,540 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 40,894.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

    The percentage did not change compared to last week, while testing increased by 8%.

    A total of 524,775 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 5.70% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 320,338 people have been fully vaccinated.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times