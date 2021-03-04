Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase...

Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase while new infections are rising more slowly, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 22 and 28 February, an average of 2,386.3 new people tested positive per day, which is an 8% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 777,608. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 280.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 15% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 25 February and 3 March, an average of 151.9 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 20% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,901 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 2 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 434 are in intensive care, which is 9 more than yesterday. A total of 221 patients are on a ventilator – 9 more than yesterday.

From 22 to 28 February, an average number of 24.9 deaths occurred per day, marking an 18.3% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,169.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,587,540 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 40,894.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

The percentage did not change compared to last week, while testing increased by 8%.

A total of 524,775 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 5.70% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 320,338 people have been fully vaccinated.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times