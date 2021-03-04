   
‘No trips abroad’: Calls to punish the willingly unvaccinated  
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
Latest News:
Latest SpaceX rocket launches, lands, then explodes...
‘No trips abroad’: Calls to punish the willingly...
Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase...
KU Leuven scores highly in new university rankings...
Police investigate cyber attack on Belgium’s Prime Minister...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Latest SpaceX rocket launches, lands, then explodes
    ‘No trips abroad’: Calls to punish the willingly unvaccinated  
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions continue to increase
    KU Leuven scores highly in new university rankings
    Police investigate cyber attack on Belgium’s Prime Minister
    SNCB offer of rental umbrellas sees collectors swarm and customers complain
    Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and China are only “the tip of the iceberg”
    Why relaxing too many rules is not a good idea in March
    Why allowing outdoor activities is starting to make sense again
    Flanders is pushing for these relaxations on Friday
    Breydel building becomes coronavirus vaccination centre for EU staff
    3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre
    Women still in the minority in management positions in Belgium
    Belgian football club finds that dogs can successfully detect the coronavirus earlier than a PCR test
    EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis
    EU quarter residents want the EC to help improve neighbourhood 
    32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week, minister confirms
    Belgium to consider making video recordings mandatory for painful court testimony
    Green tea extract can influence facial development in Down’s children
    People with reduced mobility can request exemption from Brussels Low Emission Zone
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘No trips abroad’: Calls to punish the willingly unvaccinated  

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People who refused the chance to receive a coronavirus vaccine should, in time, have to face consequences, the president of the Flemish centrist CD&V party, Joachim Coens, said.

    Coens emphasised that, first, a distinction should be made between those who have had the chance to receive a vaccine, as “discussing repercussions for someone who hasn’t received an invitation is something entirely different,” he said on VRT’s ‘De Afspraak’ on Wednesday.

    “But once everyone has had the chance to be vaccinated and there are people who did not want to be, then I think there should be consequences,” said Coens.

    Related News

     

    He added that it would not be an option to force people to get their shots, and instead thinks consequences should be imposed when it comes to specific activities such as employment, trips abroad, or attending large events.

    Coens doesn’t think now is the time to impose such consequences, as not everybody has had the chance to receive their doses, but “once everyone has had the chance, this matter should be put on the table,” he said.

    During the news program, Coens also discussed Friday’s Consultative Committee and called on the government to raise the possibility of larger social bubbles for outdoor activities, to expand these from four to ten people.

    He also highlighted the importance of understanding the motivation and mental well-being of people.

    “There are many signs that the population’s limit of acceptability has been reached. If the motivation disappears, the curves go up,” Coens said.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times