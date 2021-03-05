   
Belgium's rise in new coronavirus infections slows down
Friday, 05 March, 2021
    Belgium's rise in new coronavirus infections slows down

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s average coronavirus infections are barely rising, while hospital admissions continue to increase, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

    Between 23 February and 1 March, an average of 2,358.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 2% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 780,251. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 284 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 19% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 26 February and 4 March, an average of 155.9 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 23% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,906 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 5 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 426 are in intensive care, which is 8 fewer than yesterday. A total of 224 patients are on a ventilator – 3 more than yesterday.

    From 23 February to 1 March, an average number of 26.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 6.6% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,196.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,637,230 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,317.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.5%.

    The percentage went down by 0.2% compared to last week, while testing increased by 9%.

    A total of 540,256 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 5.87% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 325,451 people have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 1.09, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects just over one person and that the pandemic is currently growing in Belgium.

    Jason Spinks
