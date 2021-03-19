   
More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Latest News:
More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice...
This could be the start of Belgium’s third...
Belgian wine is making a global name for...
Belgium has third most job vacancies in Europe...
Report: Belgian banks are still the best place...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 March 2021
    More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice
    This could be the start of Belgium’s third wave, Van Gucht warns
    Belgian wine is making a global name for itself
    Belgium has third most job vacancies in Europe
    Report: Belgian banks are still the best place for tax-dodgers to stash cash
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    Former prime minister Wilmès heard by special coronavirus committee
    ‘I love my work’, Brussels bus driver brings cheer to commutes
    Young climate activists protest in Belgium and around the world today
    Five years on from terrorist attacks, intelligence services still have problems cooperating
    Weather report: mostly dry but cold weekend ahead
    Loneliness on the rise in Flanders
    Earlier curfew and closed shops: What is Belgium’s Covid Plan B?
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by more than 30%
    Temporary unemployment: an unpleasant surprise awaits
    Brussels police adding 231 body cameras
    Belgium releases €7 million to support hotel sector
    Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands
    AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, EMA confirms
    Confirmed: Belgium’s Consultative Committee meets tomorrow
    View more
    Share article:

    More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice

    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More countries have announced on Friday that they would resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine following the most recent European Medicines Agency (EMA) advice.

    Many countries had stopped using the vaccine following reports of blood clots and related problems following an AstraZeneca jab. After EMA confirmed on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and effective, various countries, starting with Italy, announced that AstraZeneca vaccinations would be resumed.

    New countries that will resume their vaccinations include Belgium’s neighbour Luxembourg. Indonesia has also announced that it would restart vaccinations.

    Related News

     

    Other countries that have restarted AstraZeneca vaccinations include Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

    Belgium, for its part, had decided not to stop its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “It would be irresponsible to suspend vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine right now,” according to Federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of four currently authorised for use in the European Union, alongside those by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times