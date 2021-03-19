More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice...

More countries have announced on Friday that they would resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine following the most recent European Medicines Agency (EMA) advice.

Many countries had stopped using the vaccine following reports of blood clots and related problems following an AstraZeneca jab. After EMA confirmed on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and effective, various countries, starting with Italy, announced that AstraZeneca vaccinations would be resumed.

New countries that will resume their vaccinations include Belgium’s neighbour Luxembourg. Indonesia has also announced that it would restart vaccinations.

Other countries that have restarted AstraZeneca vaccinations include Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Belgium, for its part, had decided not to stop its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “It would be irresponsible to suspend vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine right now,” according to Federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of four currently authorised for use in the European Union, alongside those by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

