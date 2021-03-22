   
New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Latest News:
New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium...
‘Fine-grained approach’: These are Belgium’s extra measures for...
Belgium needs a short ‘real’ lockdown, warns expert...
Confirmed: Belgium will lift non-essential travel ban on...
Coronavirus: European heads to stick to virtual meeting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 March 2021
    New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium
    ‘Fine-grained approach’: These are Belgium’s extra measures for schools
    Belgium needs a short ‘real’ lockdown, warns expert
    Confirmed: Belgium will lift non-essential travel ban on 19 April
    Coronavirus: European heads to stick to virtual meeting
    Explained: what are the rules for amateur sports?
    Ministerial decree provides details on activities for youths
    EU announces travel authorisation system to screen threats to security and health from visa-exempt third countries
    Anti-racism campaign launched in Liège
    Prioritising vaccines for teachers will not prevent clusters among children, Health Minister warns
    Police avert clash between gangs from Mons, La Louvière
    Research: Cause of blood clots after vaccination found, and it’s treatable
    Railway workers union joins train strike, drivers opt out
    Flanders cracks down on social housing fraud
    Flemish socialist party sp.a changes name to Vooruit
    Flanders issues record number of fines for unpaid kilometre tax
    Complaints of racism rose in 2020 by almost 50%
    Unauthorised carnival in Brussels ends in multiple arrests
    Belgium ‘won’t hesitate’ to implement extra measures, says Interior Minister
    Flanders gets its first roller skating trail
    View more
    Share article:

    New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium

    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

    A new mutation of the coronavirus (Covid-19) has been detected in Belgium by the university in Liège (ULiège) and currently accounts for around 4% of the infections in the country.

    The strain – B.1.214 or “Spike Insertion” – was first discovered in January this year, and its spread is being closely monitored by researchers from ULiège and KU Leuven, according to reports from Le Soir.

    “For the moment, the viruses of a hundred or so patients with this variant have been sequenced, and much more is needed to know its effects. But we can see that it is gradually increasing in Belgium, particularly in Brussels, Flemish Brabant, and Hainaut,” said Vincent Bours, professor of human genetics and head of the Sars-Cov-2 analysis and sequencing laboratory at ULiège.

    He added that this variant attracted the attention of scientists because it had a “mutation that had almost never been observed before.”

    Related News

     

    Although its unique mutation is of interest to researchers, the strain is not currently classified as a variant of concern, as it is as prominent in the country as the South African and Brazilian variants.

    However, researchers are “almost certain that it is not a Belgian strain,” and believe it could have originated from sub-Saharan Africa, and may have been brought to the country through travel.

    One ULiège researcher, Keith Durkin, identified the variant as part of the national genomic surveillance program for the coronavirus which was launched at the end of December in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times