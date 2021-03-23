   
Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Latest News:
Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium...
Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM...
Predictions for Belgium’s economy darken, even without more...
Belgium to spend €200,000 on psychological well-being of...
Flemish Government to seek advice on who should...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM tomorrow
    Predictions for Belgium’s economy darken, even without more coronavirus measures
    Belgium to spend €200,000 on psychological well-being of doctors
    Flemish Government to seek advice on who should get vaccinated first
    Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says
    Brussels will get smart lampposts
    Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms
    Another lockdown: More impact, but at higher cost, says Steven Van Gucht
    Brussels Jazz Weekend to be held on balconies this year
    Coronavirus vaccination milestone: one million adults in Belgium vaccinated
    Elections in Israel in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis
    Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech
    8 people injured in Brussels fire
    ‘Will not go away by itself’: Calls for stricter coronavirus measures mounting
    Germany extends lockdown until 18 April
    Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    Concerns raised over increasingly radicalised teenagers
    Poland to vaccinate NATO staff in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has so far received 1,878,165 doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) said on Tuesday.

    In detail, the country has received 1,218,165 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 158,400 of the Moderna vaccine and 501,600 of that of AstraZeneca.

    The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were distributed between Belgium’s various regions as follows:

    • 677,820 went to Flanders
    • 366,795 went to Wallonia
    • 121,485 to Brussels
    • 7,605 to the German-speaking community.

    Of the Moderna vaccine,

    • 84,200 went to Flanders
    • 48,200 went to Wallonia
    • 23,100 to Brussels
    • 2,100 to the German-speaking community.

    The AstraZeneca vaccine was distributed as follows:

    • 286,300 doses went to Flanders
    • 155,000 to Wallonia
    • 50,200 to Brussels
    • 3,100 to the German-speaking community.

    The rest includes the strategic reserve (45,490 doses), 5,600 doses for the army and 1,170 doses for a clinical trial.

    According to the latest update of the Sciensano dashboard, 1,010,181 people have received a first injection. Of these, 450,896 have had their second dose.

    Besides the vaccines, 2,150,000 syringes and 2,800,000 needles for the preparation of the jab have been delivered, as well as 14,657,200 syringes and 15,413,200 needles for the actual administration of the vaccine.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times