Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium...

Belgium has so far received 1,878,165 doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) said on Tuesday.

In detail, the country has received 1,218,165 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 158,400 of the Moderna vaccine and 501,600 of that of AstraZeneca.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were distributed between Belgium’s various regions as follows:

677,820 went to Flanders

366,795 went to Wallonia

121,485 to Brussels

7,605 to the German-speaking community.

Of the Moderna vaccine,

84,200 went to Flanders

48,200 went to Wallonia

23,100 to Brussels

2,100 to the German-speaking community.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was distributed as follows:

286,300 doses went to Flanders

155,000 to Wallonia

50,200 to Brussels

3,100 to the German-speaking community.

The rest includes the strategic reserve (45,490 doses), 5,600 doses for the army and 1,170 doses for a clinical trial.

According to the latest update of the Sciensano dashboard, 1,010,181 people have received a first injection. Of these, 450,896 have had their second dose.

Besides the vaccines, 2,150,000 syringes and 2,800,000 needles for the preparation of the jab have been delivered, as well as 14,657,200 syringes and 15,413,200 needles for the actual administration of the vaccine.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times