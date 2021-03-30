   
Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new study finds
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
Latest News:
Germany and Italy tighten restrictions against EU travellers...
Brad Pitt spotted in Brussels...
Belgium in Brief: Endives for Expats...
Vaccination centres closed due to vaccine shortage will...
SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Germany and Italy tighten restrictions against EU travellers
    Brad Pitt spotted in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Endives for Expats
    Vaccination centres closed due to vaccine shortage will reopen Tuesday or Wednesday
    SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast tomorrow after heavy crowds today
    Belgium will reach 1,000 patients in ICU by 10 April at this rate, warns Van Gucht
    Large crowds of people gathering in Brussels’ train stations
    Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions
    Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new study finds
    Self-tests should not be used as free pass for concerts or to travel, Belgian microbiologist says
    World leaders call for international pandemic treaty
    ‘Part of our history’: Belgian endives are now Brussels heritage
    Police to be deployed at Brussels’ largest park following announcement of fake festival
    Increase in coronavirus infection rate dropping, but number of people in ICU rises
    Two Belgian F-16s intercept Russian bombers over North Sea
    Johnson & Johnson starts vaccine deliveries in Europe on 19 April
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s ‘testing strategy 2.0’
    Large container ship freed from Suez Canal after days-long blockage
    Country-wide strike leaves industry ‘almost at a standstill’
    Public opening of Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre delayed by a month
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new study finds

    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The percentage of pupils who have antibodies against the coronavirus is comparable to that of the general population, proving that the virus does not spread more in schools, according to a study by Sciensano public health institute and the KU Leuven.

    In the period from December 2020 to January 2021, an average of 12.4% of pupils and 14.8% of school staff in primary schools and the first year of secondary education in Belgium had antibodies against the coronavirus.

    “Our study finds no evidence that schools are places where the virus is more widespread or more likely to spread than elsewhere in the community,” the report statement read.

    Samples were taken from 1,285 pupils and 818 school staff members in 44 primary schools and 40 secondary schools, which Sciensano says is representative of all pupils and school staff in Belgium.

    Related News

     

    Only 2% of the pupils and 10% of the staff tested positive for Covid-19 before the study, and no one in the sample study had been hospitalised as a result of the virus, according to the results of a survey accompanying the study.

    The study found there were regional differences in the figures, with the highest percentage of antibodies in pupils reported in Brussels (24%), and the highest percentage amongst staff in Wallonia (17.7%).

    “These differences reflect the regional epidemiological situation during the second wave, which mainly affected Brussels and Wallonia,” the report stated.

    However, it also noted that the figures for Brussels were based on a small number of pupils and staff and therefore were “statistically uncertain,” adding that more data will be available for the region in the next testing periods.

    The same group of students and staff were tested a second time in March, and another testing is planned from mid-May to mid-June.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times