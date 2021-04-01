   
14% of adult population in Belgium vaccinated, coronavirus infection rate declining
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    As of yesterday, 14% of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 22 and 29 March, an average of 4,827 new people tested positive per day, which is a 15% increase compared to the week before, down by 3% since yesterday’s seven-day average increase.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 882,453. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 549.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 66% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 25 and 31 March, an average of 253.9 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 14% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,929 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Wednesday, 62 more than the day before. Of all patients, 755 were in intensive care, 15 more than on Tuesday, while 435 patients were on a ventilator, 6 more than the previous day.

    From 22 to 28 March, an average number of 27 deaths occurred per day, marking a 3.3% increase compared to the week before, up by 5.6% from yesterday’s seven-day average.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,016.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,161,544 tests has been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 68,319.7 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.7%.

    The percentage hasn’t increased compared to last week’s 7-day average while testing increased by 15%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 1,285,561 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of vaccine against coronavirus, up by about 25,000 from the day before, or 14% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 519,175 people – or 5.6% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated, up from 512,447 the day before.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.10, up by 0.1 since yesterday, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is growing in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times