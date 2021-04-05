   
People in England will get free rapid Covid-19 test twice a week
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 April, 2021
Latest News:
People in England will get free rapid Covid-19...
Don’t come and buy self-tests en masse tomorrow,...
Anderlecht awarded ‘Animal Friendly’ designation...
Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide...
Over 27 tonnes of cocaine intercepted in the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 April 2021
    People in England will get free rapid Covid-19 test twice a week
    Don’t come and buy self-tests en masse tomorrow, pharmacists urge
    Anderlecht awarded ‘Animal Friendly’ designation
    Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide
    Over 27 tonnes of cocaine intercepted in the port of Antwerp
    Only foie gras producer and 11 fur farms in Flanders close doors
    Fix My Street complaints increased by eighteen percent last year
    Closing schools was ‘incredible blunder’ for Belgium, says De Wever
    Dozens of young people party on train to Brussels: investigation opened
    Twenty people throw a party near the police station in Antwerp
    Tax authorities have recovered over a billion euros since Panama Papers leak
    Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Tour of Flanders: With five km to go, Belgium’s Stuyven knew third was all he could hope for
    10 suspects face trial for involvement in Brussels terror attacks in 2016
    Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will it work?
    Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says government
    Belgian study shows infection risks at events can be managed
    First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops
    NASA helicopter lands on Mars
    Vaccinations: Almost two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    View more
    Share article:

    People in England will get free rapid Covid-19 test twice a week

    Monday, 05 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    From 9 April, everyone in England will be able to take a rapid coronavirus test, for free, twice a week, Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announced on Monday.

    People will have the tests delivered to their homes, or they can get them through their work or at local testing facilities. Tests will also be administered in schools.

    Until now, people in England could only get a free rapid test if they were part of a risk group, or had to leave their home to go to work.


    With the extensive testing programme, the government hopes to detect outbreaks quickly and find infections in people who have no symptoms. Together with the vaccination programme, the rapid tests should allow relaxations in the measures.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to update the UK’s coronavirus roadmap and announce plans to reopen the country’s economy today.

    “As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted,” he said in an announcement.

    “That’s why we’re now rolling out free rapid tests to everyone across England – helping us to stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy,” Johnson added.

    The Brussels Times