17% of adults in Belgium received at least one vaccine, infection rate continues to decline

As of today, exactly 17% of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 28 March and 4 April, an average of 4,244 new people tested positive per day, down by 12% from the 7-day average of the week before, the same decrease in the 7-day average as yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 908,212. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 553.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 25% increase compared to the two weeks before, down from 31% yesterday.

Between 1 and 7 April, an average of 259 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 2% compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s 7-day average of 255.9.

In total, 3,152 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Wednesday, 15 fewer than the day before. Of all patients, 908 were in intensive care, 15 more than on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 505 patients were on a ventilator, 8 more than the previous day. All hospitalisation figures have been slightly decreasing, apart from the number of patients in ICU.

From 28 March to 4 April, an average number of 36.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 36% increase compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 34.6.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,301.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,511,956 tests has been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 59,003.7 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.1%.

This percentage has increased by 0.4% compared to last week’s 7-day average while testing decreased by 14%.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,563,401 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 17% of the population aged 18 and older, up by around 38,000 from the day before.

In addition, 582,829 people – or 6.3% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times