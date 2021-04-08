   
17% of adults in Belgium received at least one vaccine, infection rate continues to decline
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 April, 2021
Latest News:
17% of adults in Belgium received at least...
Finally free, after five months of quarantine, the...
The Recap: Links, Limits & Language...
Belgium will temporarily only give AstraZeneca vaccine to...
Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 April 2021
    17% of adults in Belgium received at least one vaccine, infection rate continues to decline
    Finally free, after five months of quarantine, the swans of Bruges
    The Recap: Links, Limits & Language
    Belgium will temporarily only give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-55s
    Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
    Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April
    Brussels police make first sexual harassment citations as part of new undercover operation
    ‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, says EMA
    More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky
    Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine
    Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity cantus songs
    Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown parties
    Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated
    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
    Today is International 406 Day, honouring the SOS
    Belgium in Brief: Why Would Thousands Gather In Bois de la Cambre? 
    Back to School: Consultative Committee likely to meet next week
    Record year for the super-rich: one new billionaire every 17 hours in 2020
    Almost no queues to register for coronavirus vaccination reserve list today
    View more
    Share article:

    17% of adults in Belgium received at least one vaccine, infection rate continues to decline

    Thursday, 08 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    As of today, exactly 17% of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 28 March and 4 April, an average of 4,244 new people tested positive per day, down by 12% from the 7-day average of the week before, the same decrease in the 7-day average as yesterday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 908,212. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 553.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 25% increase compared to the two weeks before, down from 31% yesterday.

    Related News

     

    Between 1 and 7 April, an average of 259 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 2% compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s 7-day average of 255.9.

    In total, 3,152 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Wednesday, 15 fewer than the day before. Of all patients, 908 were in intensive care, 15 more than on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 505 patients were on a ventilator, 8 more than the previous day. All hospitalisation figures have been slightly decreasing, apart from the number of patients in ICU.

    From 28 March to 4 April, an average number of 36.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 36% increase compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 34.6.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,301.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,511,956 tests has been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 59,003.7 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.1%.

    This percentage has increased by 0.4% compared to last week’s 7-day average while testing decreased by 14%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 1,563,401 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 17% of the population aged 18 and older, up by around 38,000 from the day before.

    In addition, 582,829 people – or 6.3% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times