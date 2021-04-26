Mobile vaccination teams start work in Brussels...

The mobile vaccination teams in the Brussels Region will start work at full speed this week.

By the end of the week, 600 doses should have been injected, 190 of which will take place on Monday alone, the head of the Hygiene Inspection Service of the Common Community Commission (Cocom), Inge Neven, said Monday during the weekly update on the situation in Brussels with the press.

In the long term, they’re aiming to provide around 15,000 vaccinations in the capital through the mobile units, which are reserved for members of the population who cannot move or who are difficult to reach via the vaccination centres (for example, people who are homeless).

This work is carried out in collaboration with general practitioners, who can register up to 12 applications each.

The first doses will be carried out with vaccines from AstraZeneca, because the single-dose vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, which is preferred by this channel and the affected public, will not be available until next week.

Overall, the increase in the number of vaccines available each week continues to peak in Brussels: after the 44,000 figure, which had already risen significantly last week; 48,000 doses will be offered this week and more than 60,000 next week.

According to Inge Neven, Brussels should reach the mark of 80,000 per week by the end of May.

This increase in capacity will be facilitated by next week’s opening of a tenth Brussels vaccination centre at the Military Hospital of Neder-Over-Heembeek.

The Brussels Times