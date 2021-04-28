   
Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from work for medical reasons
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Latest News:
High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not...
European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement...
Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from...
From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s...
Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 April 2021
    High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not for everyone
    European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement
    Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from work for medical reasons
    From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds
    Slight increase in new coronavirus cases continues
    Brussels schoolteachers organised illegal class trip to Turkey
    The Recap: Buildings, Bans & Boums
    Festival organisers accuse Consultative Committee of ‘deplorable amateurism’
    Flanders organises ‘test congress’ in Antwerp to evaluate visitor counting systems
    Commission president: EU’s recovery after the pandemic the opportunity of the century
    Delhaize becomes Belhaize as part of shop local pledge
    Put your vaccination ahead of your holiday plans, urges Flanders
    Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police
    European Commission wants to vacate half of its buildings by 2030
    KU Leuven withdraws controversial advertising slogan
    Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort
    Frank Vandenbroucke gets his first jab from AstraZeneca
    Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend
    Police contacted Facebook to find out how to stop the spread of the La Boum 2 ad
    View more
    Share article:

    Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from work for medical reasons

    Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    Credit: Belga

    In 2020, 3% of the total dismissals from work were due to medical reasons in Belgium, up from 0.5% in the previous year, according to a study by Partena Professional.

    Women were disproportionately more affected (an increase of 426% in the number of cases since 2019) in comparison with men (an increase of 268%), however, Partena Professional explained this is due to the greater presence of women in the sectors most affected.

    “In fact, it is mainly the sectors that were on the front line during the health crisis, which are predominantly composed of women, such as hospitals and department stores, that suffer the most dismissals due to medical force majeure,” said Wim Demey, Customer Intelligence Manager at Partena Professional.

    Force majeure, in this case, is an unforeseeable event outside the control of the people involved and that prevents the employer from providing work and the employee from performing it.

    The study found that people were equally affected by this problem across professional categories, meaning workers, employees, and managers were all as susceptible to dismissal for medical reasons.

    In case of the employee’s permanent incapacity, legislation requires that a reinstatement procedure be initiated and completed in order to terminate the employment contract for force majeure (without notice or compensation) since 2017, which alongside the impact of the health crisis is considered the reason behind this sharp increase.

    Returning to work

    Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Tuesday he wants to offer better support for people who suffer from long-term illnesses to find a new job that they can better handle.

    One in 10 employees is sick for a longer period of time, according to Vandenbroucke, who added that there are far too few medical advisers for this specific problem and that there is a need for a “return-to-work coordinator”, a function that he is working on launching.

    “It comes down to creating teams in which different types of people play a part. In addition, you install a kind of return-to-work coordinator whose only task is to look for opportunities to go back to work,” he said.

    The Brussels Times