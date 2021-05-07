All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders to be closed due to lack of interest

All Flemish rapid coronavirus testing centres for teachers will be closed from Saturday 15 May, following a survey that showed there was little interest among teachers in preventative testing.

Instead, Minister of Education Ben Weyts announced the region will focus on implementing rapid tests in schools and the mass rollout of self-tests, according to Het Belang van Limburg.

“We established the centres together with the CLBs, but now it has been decided to stop their functioning”, Red Cross Flanders spokesperson Jan Poté said.

Weyts announced last month that he was looking to distribute up to 600.000 self-tests to all Flemish educational institutions per week, and from now on, teachers will be able to get themselves tested at school, according to Michaël Devoldere, spokesperson for Weyts.

“Schools can apply for free rapid tests. Some 70,000 have already been ordered. These tests can be administered at school by someone with medical qualifications,” he said.

The Brussels Times