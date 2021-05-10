Number of people dying in Belgium due to coronavirus continues to drop

The number of people in Belgium dying as a result of a coronavirus infection on a daily basis is continuing to drop, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Monday morning.

Between 30 April and 6 May, an average of 36.1 people have died per day from the virus (down by 9.6%), bringing the total to 24,551 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

Over the same period, an average of 2,983 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 3% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,016,609 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 368.5 over 14 days (-16%).

The reproduction rate of the virus is currently 0.89. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

Related News

Between 3 and 9 May, there was an average of 161 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 17% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Sunday, a total of 2,175 people were hospitalised as a result of coronavirus (seven more than on Saturday), of which 700 people being treated in intensive care, and 435 were on a ventilator.

An average of 50,544.4 tests (up by 8%) were also carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6.6% (down by 1%).

More than one-third of adults in Belgium (38.4%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This equates to more than 3.5 million people.

Of these, almost 1.01 million (or 11.8% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.