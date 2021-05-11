   
Age limit lowered to 41 in four Brussels vaccination centres
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Latest News:
Age limit lowered to 41 in four Brussels...
Cheat Sheet: How Belgium Leaves Lockdown...
Flanders launches call for entrepreneurs to volunteer in...
Ghent prosecutor stands trial for sexual assault against...
Belgium introduces ‘broad summer plan’ to relax measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 May 2021
    Age limit lowered to 41 in four Brussels vaccination centres
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium Leaves Lockdown
    Flanders launches call for entrepreneurs to volunteer in summer schools
    Ghent prosecutor stands trial for sexual assault against his chauffeur
    Belgium introduces ‘broad summer plan’ to relax measures
    Pharmacists in Wallonia will help people make vaccination appointments
    Café owners get threatening message from someone claiming to be Belgian mayor
    Free rebooking of Brussels Airlines flights extended until end of July
    Flanders wants to hire more teachers to combat the learning gap from coronavirus
    Dutch retailer HEMA reports one of the most difficult years in its history
    EU Commission wants penalty payments to force AstraZeneca to deliver 90 million doses
    ‘Your parcel is on the way’: Bpost warns of new text scam
    Ecolo rejects use of ‘corona pass’ for daily life ahead of Consultative Committee
    Belgium in Brief: Wait, Come Back
    ‘Don’t relax too much at once’: experts plead for caution at Consultative Committee
    Dutch tourism sector calls for ‘three-country bubble’ with Belgium and Germany
    La Boum 3 approval would be ‘a slap in the face to the events sector,’ says Brussels Mayor
    After 100 years in the industry, what does Shimano see for the future of cycling in Belgium and beyond?
    Mayor who jumped coronavirus vaccination queue temporarily replaced
    US to start vaccinating teens over age of 12 against coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    Age limit lowered to 41 in four Brussels vaccination centres

    Tuesday, 11 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Brussels residents aged 41 and over can now register at four vaccination centres in the region, the Common Community Commission (COCOM) confirmed to the Belga agency on Tuesday.

    These centres are:

    • Forest,
    • Schaerbeek,
    • Woluwe-Saint-Pierre,
    • Anderlecht.

    The six other vaccination centres in the region will currently only vaccinate people from 46 years old, but COCOM is also calling on anyone in that age bracket to make an appointment as there are still “several thousand” slots free this week.

    The vaccination coverage is lower in Brussels than in the other two regions of Belgium: in Flanders, 95% of people over 65 are vaccinated, and in Wallonia, that number is more than 80%.

    Related News

     

    The new lowering of the age limit comes for two reasons, according to COCOM. These are:

    • Bookings at the vaccination centres in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Schaarbeek, Anderlecht and Forest are slowing down and that it is becoming more difficult to fill the available places.
    • At the same time, the recent arrival of some deliveries provides sufficient stock to receive Brussels residents aged 41 and over for their first vaccination in these centres.

    Since last week, it was already possible for Brussels residents born in 1980 and older to register on the waiting list. People already on the waiting list can make an appointment by calling the call centre on 02/214.19.19.

    Cocom also stressed that the largest vaccination centre in Brussels, the one at Heysel, will receive its 100,000th patient to be vaccinated on Tuesday. In total, more than 330,000 Brussels residents have already been vaccinated.