Age limit lowered to 41 in four Brussels vaccination centres

Brussels residents aged 41 and over can now register at four vaccination centres in the region, the Common Community Commission (COCOM) confirmed to the Belga agency on Tuesday.

These centres are:

Forest,

Schaerbeek,

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre,

Anderlecht.

The six other vaccination centres in the region will currently only vaccinate people from 46 years old, but COCOM is also calling on anyone in that age bracket to make an appointment as there are still “several thousand” slots free this week.

The vaccination coverage is lower in Brussels than in the other two regions of Belgium: in Flanders, 95% of people over 65 are vaccinated, and in Wallonia, that number is more than 80%.

The new lowering of the age limit comes for two reasons, according to COCOM. These are:

Bookings at the vaccination centres in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Schaarbeek, Anderlecht and Forest are slowing down and that it is becoming more difficult to fill the available places.

At the same time, the recent arrival of some deliveries provides sufficient stock to receive Brussels residents aged 41 and over for their first vaccination in these centres.

Since last week, it was already possible for Brussels residents born in 1980 and older to register on the waiting list. People already on the waiting list can make an appointment by calling the call centre on 02/214.19.19.

Cocom also stressed that the largest vaccination centre in Brussels, the one at Heysel, will receive its 100,000th patient to be vaccinated on Tuesday. In total, more than 330,000 Brussels residents have already been vaccinated.