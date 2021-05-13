Under 65s in Flanders should receive coronavirus vaccination invitation next week

“This means that it is now time to send invitations to people younger than 65,” Moonens added.
“40% of our adult population has received their first dose. In the coming weeks, we will continue to vaccinate people with conditions as a priority, and we will start with the -65-year-olds by the end of this month,” Flemish Agency for Care and Health said on Twitter on Wednesday.
40% van onze 18+ bevolking heeft zijn eerste💉gekregen 💪 Komende weken blijven we mensen met aandoeningen prioritair vaccineren, tegen eind deze maand starten we met de -65-jarigen. Onze vaccinatieteller is nu geüpdatet met bevolkingscijfers v 1/1/2021, met dank aan @Statbel_nlpic.twitter.com/BFTNKlWYyo
The shortening of the waiting period between AstraZeneca’s doses means that the final phase of Belgium’s vaccination campaign can be accelerated and everyone should be fully vaccinated by mid-August, according to the Vaccination Taskforce.
The vaccination coverage is lower in Brussels than in the other two regions of Belgium: in Flanders, 95% of people over 65 are vaccinated, and in Wallonia, that number is more than 80%, whereas in Brussels this figure lies below 80%