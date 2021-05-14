   
Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus drops below 2,000
Friday, 14 May, 2021
    Number of new hospitalisations due to coronavirus drops below 2,000

    Friday, 14 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    For the first time in two months, the number of new hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus has dropped below 2,000, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Friday.

    On Thursday, a total of 1,921 people were newly hospitalised as a result of the coronavirus (104 fewer than on Wednesday), of whom 647 (-10) people were being treated in intensive care, and 387 (-36) were on a ventilator.

    Between 7 and 13 May, there was an average of 153.7 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 10% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    Between 4 and 10 May, an average of 2,852 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 4% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,026,473 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

    An average of 51,946.7 tests (up by 9%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 6.3% (down by 0.8%).

    Over the same period, an average of 34.7 people died per day from the virus (down by 6.2%), bringing the total to 24,645 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 355 over 14 days, down by 16%.

    Meanwhile, the reproduction rate of the virus has slightly increased to 0.93, up from 0.91 yesterday. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    Over 40% of adults in Belgium (41%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This equates to more than 3.7 million people.

    Of these, almost 1.2 million (about 12.4% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.