   
Facebook will no longer ban theories that Covid-19 came from a lab
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 May, 2021
Latest News:
SNCB launches faster, direct trains to the coast...
Facebook will no longer ban theories that Covid-19...
Activists hold protest at Brussels arms company, saying...
80+ migrants stopped on Oostduinkerke beach before making...
Threshold for next relaxations reached: fewer than 500...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 May 2021
    SNCB launches faster, direct trains to the coast next weekend 
    Facebook will no longer ban theories that Covid-19 came from a lab
    Activists hold protest at Brussels arms company, saying ‘war starts here’
    80+ migrants stopped on Oostduinkerke beach before making risky crossing
    Threshold for next relaxations reached: fewer than 500 Covid patients in ICU
    Brussels metro inaugurates new set of modernised trains   
    Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable employees
    ‘We are still assuming that Conings is alive,’ federal prosecutor says
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Before & After The Bubble
    Record number of stork nests at Planckendael animal park
    ‘Not smart’: Van Ranst joins support group for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    UberEats gives 67 euros for lost work to courier forced to quarantine while wife battles Covid
    Nearly a quarter of cancer deaths could be avoided if no one smoked, report finds
    Anticipating recovery, Airbus to produce more planes in 2023 than before the health crisis
    Manhunt Day Ten: Army and police renew search for Conings in nature preserve
    Police chief in snooping scandal suspended from duty
    Brussels opens another ‘Art Nouveau gem’ to the public
    Covid-19: Intensive care cases continue to head down towards 500
    What happens to the European quarter if the Commission downsizes?
    Extremist who threatened Van Ranst arrested
    View more
    Share article:

    Facebook will no longer ban theories that Covid-19 came from a lab

    Thursday, 27 May 2021

    Facebook will no longer ban the publication of theories claiming that Covid-19 was man-made, as the hypothesis of a laboratory accident in China returns to the American debate.

    “In light of current investigations into the origins of Covid-19 and in consultation with health experts, we will no longer remove from our platforms claims that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured,” the group, which also owns the social media platform Instagram, said on its website on Wednesday.

    The social network, used by some 3.45 billion people on at least one of its four platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) is changing its previous rules on disinformation during the coronavirus pandemic, which were updated last February.

    At that time, they provided for a ban on theories suggesting humans were behind the virus, as well as the alleged ineffectiveness of vaccines or the fact that coronavirus vaccines could be toxic or dangerous.

    “We continue to work with experts to monitor the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” Facebook said.

    At the same time, the theory of a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, has come back into the American debate in recent weeks after having long been dismissed by most experts.

    US President Joe Biden called on American intelligence agencies on Wednesday to “redouble their efforts” to explain the origin of Covid-19, and demanded a report within 90 days.

    Biden recalled that the work of the American intelligence community, which focused on two hypotheses (original animal or escape from a laboratory), did not make it possible yet to arrive at “a definitive conclusion.”

    After a four-week visit to Wuhan earlier this year, a joint study by WHO and Chinese experts deemed a laboratory accident “extremely unlikely” in March.

    The US and 13 allied countries subsequently expressed “concern” in a joint statement about the report, demanding that China provide full access to its data.

    The first cases of Covid-19 were identified at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, before the virus went on to spread across the globe and kill nearly 3.5 million people and counting.

    The Brussels Times