   
Number of people hospitalised due to coronavirus continues to drop
Tuesday, 01 June, 2021
Latest News:
Number of people hospitalised due to coronavirus continues...
The Recap: Exemptions, Energy Bills & Extra Protection...
Commission approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12...
Latest European travel map colours increasingly orange, Malta...
Brussels citizens will raise money to vaccinate other...
    Number of people hospitalised due to coronavirus continues to drop

    Tuesday, 01 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The number of hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to drop steadily in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Tuesday morning.

    Between 24 and 30 May, there was an average of 84.4 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 27% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Monday, a total of 1,232 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (12 more than on Sunday), of whom 438 (-5) people were being treated in intensive care, and 276 (-2) were on a ventilator.

    Over the last two weeks, the number of ICU cases has decreased almost 200 and has now fallen below the threshold of 500 set by the Consultative Committee as the boundary at which it would be safe to open up more of society in June.

    Between 22 and 28 May, an average of 1,766 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 28% compared to the previous week, continuing a period of almost uninterrupted decline.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 12% (an average of 43,607.3 tests were carried out) with a positive rate of 4.7% (down by 0.8%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,062,001 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    During the same period, an average of 13.4 people died per day from the virus (down by 32.4% from the previous week), bringing the total to 24,955 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 254, down by 19%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has sat at 0.82 for two days. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down. The number has been lower than 1 since 22 April.

    On Sunday, half of the adult population in Belgium received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to over 4.61 million people.

    Of these, 2,098,038 people (22.8% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.