   
90% of Africa at risk of missing immunisation targets
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Latest News:
Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’...
Belgian nightclubs want to reopen on 1 October...
Solar Eclipse went well, say Belgian Astronomers...
Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 June 2021
    Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’ for travel, say airlines
    Belgian nightclubs want to reopen on 1 October
    Solar Eclipse went well, say Belgian Astronomers
    Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next week
    No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro watching rules
    90% of Africa at risk of missing immunisation targets
    Brussels officials protest low wages for public servants
    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
    Euro 2020: Premium per Red Devil for a win – €435,000
    Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow
    European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
    3 of the best natural sleep aids
    Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August
    Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days
    Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators
    New baby zebra welcomed at ZOO Planckendael
    Public attend Last Post ceremony for first time in seven months
    Plastic production and consumption fell during the pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    90% of Africa at risk of missing immunisation targets

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Nearly 90% of African countries will not meet the global target of vaccinating one-tenth of their population by September unless they urgently receive at least 225 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Thursday.

    “Only seven African countries (out of 54) have a chance of reaching the target,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa director, told an online news conference.

    At least 225 million doses of vaccine are urgently needed for the majority of countries to meet the deadline, she added.

    Africa has officially recorded nearly five million cases of Covid-19 and is under imminent threat of a third wave. According to the WHO, new infections are increasing “week by week.”

    “The pandemic is on the rise in ten African countries, including four that have seen a jump of more than 30%” in the number of infections over the past week, the organisation warned in a statement.

    Nearly three-quarters of the new cases were recorded in Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia. More than half were in nine southern African countries.

    Related News

     

    Africa accounts for about 1% of the more than 2.1 billion doses administered worldwide. Only 2% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people have received a dose and only 9.4 million Africans are fully vaccinated.

    “Despite recent pledges, only France has increased its donations through Covax, with 1 million doses going to eight countries in June,” said the WHO, which is also counting on the planned announcement of a half-billion-dollar donation of vaccines from the United States.

    The WHO has once again urged the richest countries to share the vaccines, as it is a matter of “life and death,” said Dr. Moeti.

    While deliveries have almost come to a halt on the continent, 14 African countries have already used between 80% and all of the doses received through the Covax mechanism, which allows low- and middle-income economies to access vaccines.

    The Brussels Times