Almost 660,000 people in Flanders to be vaccinated this week

Exactly 659,447 people living in Flanders are expected to receive a shot of a coronavirus vaccine this week, according to figures from the Flemish Agency for Care and Health.

For the fourth week in a row, the 600,000 vaccines mark will be passed in the region, and just 17,500 short from the last week, when a record 677,000 vaccines were administered.

The lion’s share of the injections will be with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will account for 546,000 of the administered doses. In addition, 79,800 Moderna vaccine doses are scheduled to be administered, 22,967 from AstraZeneca are planned, and finally, 10,680 Johnson & Johnson doses.

As of Saturday, Flanders’ vaccination campaign is ahead of the other regions in Belgium, as 71% of the adult population (around 3.8 million people) have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 39% of the adult population (around 2.1 million) has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Next in line is the German-speaking region in Belgium, where 69% of the adult population has been given at least one doses, followed by Wallonia, with 67%. Brussels’ vaccination coverage is the lowest in the country, as 49% of the adult population has been given one shot.

In Belgium, 67.9% of the adult population (around 6.27 million people) have received at least a first dose, whilst 38% of people aged over 18 have been fully vaccinated.