   
Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 July, 2021
Latest News:
Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated...
Brussels and Wallonia remain orange on European travel...
EU citizens in UK race to sign up...
Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says...
Tourists in limbo as Belgium can’t decide on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 July 2021
    Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated
    Brussels and Wallonia remain orange on European travel map
    EU citizens in UK race to sign up as deadline approaches
    Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says Johnson & Johnson
    Tourists in limbo as Belgium can’t decide on stricter travel rules for Portugal
    Flagey will limit entry for football fans tonight
    4,000 cancers went undiagnosed in 2020 thanks to Covid
    Belgium in Brief: Forza Italia?
    Take rising Covid-19 cases into account when making summer plans, warns expert
    Portugal is as worrying as India and Brazil, says Belgian expert
    Post-Brexit talks on access to EU financial markets have stalled, says Sunak
    Photogenic cows and angry birds: Artists overhaul Flemish walking routes
    Former Bpost CEO on trial in US for price-fixing
    Slovenia takes over EU presidency with focus on unfinished business
    Covid-19: Numbers in hospital drop below 300
    The Recap: Self-tests, Summer Beaches & African Marabou
    Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says
    Brussels’ open-air public swimming pool opens to the public
    EU to lift travel restrictions for 11 new third countries
    Brussels’ centre organises extra Johnson & Johnson vaccination day
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated

    Friday, 02 July 2021

    Germany's health minister Jens Spahn, Credit: Belga

    People who have received two doses of the vaccine in Germany will very likely no longer be subject to any anti-Covid containment measures in the future, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

    “As long as there is no mutation that alters the protection, full vaccination means that (restriction) measures like those of last winter are not necessary for those vaccinated,” Jens Spahn explained.

    This news follows similar comments by Helge Braun, head of Angela Merkel’s chancellery, who said that vaccinated people would not have to endure any further restrictions.

    “If the vaccinated people are somewhere, they are not really at risk anymore and they do not put others at risk. And there is no reason to advise a reduction in their contacts,” Braun told MDR radio.

    The Vaccination Situation

    The German government and regions intend to follow the recommendation of the German Vaccine Commission to supplement a first AstraZeneca dose with a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

    This combination offers a “very, very high level of vaccine protection”, including against the Delta variant, which now accounts for “70-80%” of Covid-19 infections, Spahn argued.

    Just over six months after the launch of the vaccination campaign, 55% of the German population has already received at least one injection, i.e. more than 46 million people, while 37.3% of the population has received both doses.

    The Brussels Times