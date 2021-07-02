Germany plans to stop restricting the vaccinated...

People who have received two doses of the vaccine in Germany will very likely no longer be subject to any anti-Covid containment measures in the future, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

“As long as there is no mutation that alters the protection, full vaccination means that (restriction) measures like those of last winter are not necessary for those vaccinated,” Jens Spahn explained.

This news follows similar comments by Helge Braun, head of Angela Merkel’s chancellery, who said that vaccinated people would not have to endure any further restrictions.

“If the vaccinated people are somewhere, they are not really at risk anymore and they do not put others at risk. And there is no reason to advise a reduction in their contacts,” Braun told MDR radio.

The Vaccination Situation

The German government and regions intend to follow the recommendation of the German Vaccine Commission to supplement a first AstraZeneca dose with a second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

This combination offers a “very, very high level of vaccine protection”, including against the Delta variant, which now accounts for “70-80%” of Covid-19 infections, Spahn argued.

Just over six months after the launch of the vaccination campaign, 55% of the German population has already received at least one injection, i.e. more than 46 million people, while 37.3% of the population has received both doses.

The Brussels Times