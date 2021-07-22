   
Over half of all people in Belgium fully vaccinated
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Latest News:
Over half of all people in Belgium fully...
Belgium introduces new residency permit for foreign employees...
Ghent calls for help in tackling plague of...
Pukkelpop halts construction and ticket sales due to...
Divers start searching for flood victims in Liège...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 July 2021
    Over half of all people in Belgium fully vaccinated
    Belgium introduces new residency permit for foreign employees of international companies
    Ghent calls for help in tackling plague of midges
    Pukkelpop halts construction and ticket sales due to ‘unexpected’ rule changes
    Divers start searching for flood victims in Liège
    ‘Simple and sombre’ Olympics opening ceremony planned for Friday
    Heavy police presence for funeral of assassinated journalist
    Brussels turns red again on European Covid travel map
    One third of horses participating in Tokyo Olympics from Belgium
    More heavy traffic expected towards holiday destinations this weekend
    European Parliament calls on the Commission to apply the rule of law conditionality on funding to Hungary
    Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer
    Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike
    ‘No new instructions or temporary solutions’ for hunger strikers, says Belgian Migration minister
    Belgium sends 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Tunisia as health situation deteriorates
    Research: Antibiotics show promise in fighting skin cancer
    As dust settles, flood damage becomes clear: Thousands need new home
    Missing persons: Chance of finding survivors has now gone
    Staycation Spotlight: Hide & Seek festival
    Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Over half of all people in Belgium fully vaccinated

    Thursday, 22 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Over half of all people living in Belgium (50.3%) have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Public Health Institute Sciensano’s latest figures.

    This percentage amounts to almost 5.8 million people, whilst around 7.83 million, or just under 68% of the entire population, have received at least a first dose.

    In Flanders, the vaccine coverage rate is the highest, as 65% of all adults have received both doses, and around 52% of the entire population is fully protected.

    Related News

     

    In the region’s footsteps are the German-speaking region and Wallonia, where 64% and 63% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

    The Brussels Capital Region is lagging behind, as only 48% of its adults have been fully vaccinated, whilst just 60% of adults have received a first dose, raising fears that the vaccination coverage rate in the region may not reach the initial 70% goal.

    When comparing ages, the coverage rate is highest among those aged between 75 and 84 (91% are fully vaccinated), whilst in the 18 to 34 age group, just 30% have been fully vaccinated, but 70% have already been given a first dose. When it comes to those aged under 17, around 212,000 have received a first dose.

    Sciensano didn’t update its figures on hospitalisation as a result of National Day, however, on Thursday afternoon it updated its vaccination figures.