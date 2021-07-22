Over half of all people in Belgium fully vaccinated

In the region’s footsteps are the German-speaking region and Wallonia, where 64% and 63% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
The Brussels Capital Region is lagging behind, as only 48% of its adults have been fully vaccinated, whilst just 60% of adults have received a first dose, raising fears that the vaccination coverage rate in the region may not reach the initial 70% goal.
When comparing ages, the coverage rate is highest among those aged between 75 and 84 (91% are fully vaccinated), whilst in the 18 to 34 age group, just 30% have been fully vaccinated, but 70% have already been given a first dose. When it comes to those aged under 17, around 212,000 have received a first dose.