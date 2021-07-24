   
Government hasn't drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
    Government hasn’t drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says

    Saturday, 24 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian government has not yet drawn the economic and social lessons from the coronavirus crisis, according to Parti Socialiste (PS) President Paul Magnette.

    He added that he had forewarned the government not to go into summer recess before the lessons were learned and the necessary measures were taken, in an interview with Sudinfo on Saturday. 

    “Social Integration Minister Karine Lalieux (PS) has a plan for fighting poverty that is ready and allows us to help women and young people, the main victims of the crisis, but De Croo decided to postpone it and link it to the budget debate,” Magnette said.

    He added that he was not convinced that financial and other support aimed at cushioning the financial damage caused by the health crisis and the measures that were taken to contain it should be stopped soon.

    Magnette was quick to recognise Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke’s efforts in tackling the pandemic, adding that he has “been very courageous,” and that it is largely thanks to him that Belgium coped well during the pandemic.

    “Look at the situation in Germany, the Netherlands, which is much less good, the total confusion in France, whereas, generally, things are not too bad here,” he said.

    “Many sectors have reopened, we have kept our hospitals from being overwhelmed, schools have remained open throughout – a basic priority for us – the vaccination rate is exceptional etc,” Magnette added.

    However, he stressed that there are grave injuries that certain sectors have sustained during the last year and a half.

    The Brussels Times