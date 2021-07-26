   
‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 July, 2021
Latest News:
29 police reports for public indecency issued around...
Staycation Spotlight: Moon Hugs exhibition...
Flemish animal shelters to receive structural support...
Plan for busy roads this weekend, Touring warns...
‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 July 2021
    29 police reports for public indecency issued around Belgium’s nude beach this year
    Staycation Spotlight: Moon Hugs exhibition
    Flemish animal shelters to receive structural support
    Plan for busy roads this weekend, Touring warns
    ‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals
    ‘The damage is considerable’: Floods deal heavy blow to agriculture
    Belgian travellers not deterred by rising figures in holiday destinations
    Up to half of young people do not show up for Covid vaccine in Flanders
    New rainfall, new flooding – new normal?
    Ireland goes red, Europe turns more orange
    Belgium in Brief: Same/Weird & New
    Largest water recycling plant in Flanders deployed
    Trains services resume between Gembloux and Namur from Monday following floods
    Pukkelpop: Call for withdrawal of promised subsidy
    UK Health Minister apologises following controversial tweet
    Hunger strike support group lifts its occupation of University of Ghent building
    Code yellow issued for rain and thunderstorms across Belgium until Monday
    Hundreds of thousands gather across Europe in various protests against coronavirus measures
    More than 200 animals lost in floods home safely thanks to Facebook
    Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict ‘hidden’ solar storms
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals

    Monday, 26 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

    The Netherlands is cancelling all multi-day events, such as the Lowlands festival, that were planned to take place before 1 September, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday.

    Festivals were already suspended until August, when the situation would be evaluated, but the government is now extending that date until 1 September, after the sector asked for clarity sooner.

    “Unfortunately, it is not responsible to let those events go ahead,” Rutte said at a press conference, adding that organising enough testing capacity to re-test people is more difficult than expected.

    It concerns several well-known Dutch festivals such as Lowlands, Down the Rabbit Hole and Mysteryland. Organisers of one-day festivals still have to wait until August for more clarity.

    Related News:

     

    The decision was taken “in consultation with the events sector,” Rutte said, adding that festival organisers are eligible for compensation for the costs they have already incurred.

    Even though the number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has been falling again in recent days, the government stated that it considers the risk to be too great.

    In Belgium, the music festival Pukkelpop announced last Friday that this year’s edition would be cancelled, as the stricter rules for testing made testing the public unfeasible.

    The day before, the organisation had already halted the construction of the festival site and taken the ticket sale offline while waiting for clarification from the authorities, after the changes made by the Consultative Committee last Monday.

    Originally, a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of arrival was enough but on Monday, this was reduced to 48 hours. Rapid antigen tests are allowed as well, but the initial validity of 48 hours was reduced to 24 hours.

    “To put things into perspective: this is five times the maximum capacity of this country’s largest test villages,” Pukkelpop said in a statement. “There is no way we could guarantee the government we can organise this under safe circumstances.”

    The festival has been postponed until Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 August 2022.