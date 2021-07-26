‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals...

The day before, the organisation had already halted the construction of the festival site and taken the ticket sale offline while waiting for clarification from the authorities, after the changes made by the Consultative Committee last Monday.
Originally, a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of arrival was enough but on Monday, this was reduced to 48 hours. Rapid antigen tests are allowed as well, but the initial validity of 48 hours was reduced to 24 hours.
“To put things into perspective: this is five times the maximum capacity of this country’s largest test villages,” Pukkelpop said in a statement. “There is no way we could guarantee the government we can organise this under safe circumstances.”
The festival has been postponed until Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 August 2022.