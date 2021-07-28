   
These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
Latest News:
These are the Covid symptoms for those already...
Leuven hopes to host 2023 World Breakdance Championship...
Belgium in Brief: Would You Look At The...
Brussels wants to tackle noise pollution, following Ghent’s...
Default private accounts and limited ads: Instagram ups...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 July 2021
    These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated
    Leuven hopes to host 2023 World Breakdance Championship
    Belgium in Brief: Would You Look At The Time?
    Brussels wants to tackle noise pollution, following Ghent’s example
    Default private accounts and limited ads: Instagram ups efforts to protect young users
    Belgium reduces quarantine exemptions
    BXLBeerFest 2021 cancelled due to fears of new rules
    Employment: Spelling errors in CV can torpedo job chances
    Court case looms against Delhaize as shop shelves start to empty in Wallonia
    Police not rigorously checking PLFs of motorists
    Chocolate factory is latest victim of Belgian floods
    Ad spaces in train stations taken over by US corporation
    Number of deaths due to coronavirus now also increasing
    Belgium’s ‘breast places’ for breastfeeding on new map
    Donations to disaster relief funds now tax-deductible
    Food waste: How can it be reduced in the EU and globally?
    The Recap: Promises, Speeding Tickets & Biodiversity
    Belgium’s first breastfeeding bench hopes to break taboos
    Employees without a health pass can be dismissed in France
    Over 100,000 cubic metres of waste collected from streets in Liege
    View more
    Share article:

    These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated

    Wednesday, 28 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pexels

    As a small number of people are still getting infected with the coronavirus even after being vaccinated, the symptoms they report differ from those for non-vaccinated people.

    While a number of new symptoms appeared when the Delta variant started circulating more strongly, it now seems that there is also a difference between people who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

    For people who have not been vaccinated, the five most common complaints about the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain in many countries including Belgium, are:

    • headache,
    • sore throat,
    • runny nose,
    • fever,
    • a persistent cough.

    For those who have received only one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the most frequent symptoms are:

    • headache,
    • runny nose,
    • sore throat,
    • sneezing,
    • a persistent cough.

    Not only has the order changed, but fever (which is one of the most recognisable symptoms) is no longer in the top five, and has been replaced by sneezing.

    People who have been fully vaccinated currently report as the most common complaints:

    • headaches,
    • a runny nose,
    • sneezing,
    • sore throat,
    • loss of smell.

    Here too, the order has changed. Additionally, not only fever, but also a persistent cough has disappeared from the list. However, loss of smell – which was also a well-known symptom of the original strain of the virus – reappeared.

    The findings come from a large-scale study conducted by the King’s College London University in collaboration with health science company ZOE, based on data from more than four million people who use ZOE’s COVID Symptom Study app worldwide.

    The researchers pointed out that vaccinated patients show fewer (severe) symptoms and get better faster, and that there are virtually no people in hospitals who have been vaccinated.

    “However, if you have been vaccinated and suddenly start sneezing a lot for no apparent reason, it is best to have a coronavirus test done,” the researchers said.

    “Especially if you live or work in the vicinity of vulnerable people. Sneezing is an important way in which the virus spreads,” they added. “Always sneeze or cough into the inside of your elbow and wash your hands sufficiently.”