   
China orders mass testing as Delta outbreak spreads
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
Latest News:
Police, customs raid ten fake cigarette factories in...
Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in...
People who missed second vaccine can now book...
Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police...
Belgium in Brief: But When?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 August 2021
    Police, customs raid ten fake cigarette factories in Belgium
    Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe
    People who missed second vaccine can now book catch-up appointment
    Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police station
    Belgium in Brief: But When?
    China orders mass testing as Delta outbreak spreads
    Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in September
    Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review
    Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380 million
    Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average of six days
    EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans
    Military defends itself against criticism to flood response in Belgium
    Unsafe levels of PFOS in blood of 3M factory neighbours
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions up almost 30%
    Why Covid caused longer waits for driving tests
    The Recap: Water Scarcity, Small Parties & Vaccine Certificates
    Temporary housing for over 1,000 families dispaced by storms
    Vaccination figures in Brussels ‘likely’ slightly underestimated
    Thunderstorms on Tuesday and showers throughout the week
    Face masks should be phased out once vaccination campaign is done, experts say
    View more
    Share article:

    China orders mass testing as Delta outbreak spreads

    Wednesday, 04 August 2021

    China has announced a mass coronavirus testing campaign of all 12 million residents in Wuhan, while also suspending many domestic flights and trains, Reuters reports.

    The news comes amid a worsening outbreak of the Delta variant that has now reached the city where the pandemic originated in late 2019.

    Cases of the delta variant have now been confirmed in over 35 cities in 17 of China’s 33 provinces and regions.

    The cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou have cancelled all domestic flights, and Beijing has halted long-distance trains from 23 stations. Wuhan is the latest city to undergo city-wide testing.

    Neighbouring Myanmar has also seen a significant rise in Delta cases. An outbreak in Zhengzhou, where flooding killed about 300 people last month, was believed to originate from Myanmar.

    An earlier outbreak occurred in the Yunnan province which shares a border with Myanmar. According to ABC newscast, government-affiliated scientists claim that Chinese vaccines may be less effective against the new variants of the coronavirus.

    Currently, only Chinese vaccines are being given in China, where authorities say that over 1.6 billion doses have been administered.

    The Brussels Times