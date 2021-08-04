   
Wait until the end of September to administer third shots, says WHO
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
Latest News:
Wait until the end of September to administer...
Dutch tourists coming from Belgium will be checked...
Report: Countries are ‘hiding behind carbon removal schemes’...
Staycation Spotlight: Free concerts from Radio Brabant...
Police, customs raid ten fake cigarette factories in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 August 2021
    Wait until the end of September to administer third shots, says WHO
    Dutch tourists coming from Belgium will be checked for Covid Pass at border
    Report: Countries are ‘hiding behind carbon removal schemes’ to claim net zero climate change plans
    Staycation Spotlight: Free concerts from Radio Brabant
    Police, customs raid ten fake cigarette factories in Belgium
    Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe
    People who missed second vaccine can now book catch-up appointment
    Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police station
    Belgium in Brief: But When?
    China orders mass testing as Delta outbreak spreads
    Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in September
    Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review
    Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380 million
    Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average of six days
    EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans
    Military defends itself against criticism to flood response in Belgium
    Unsafe levels of PFOS in blood of 3M factory neighbours
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions up almost 30%
    The Recap: Water Scarcity, Small Parties & Vaccine Certificates
    Why Covid caused longer waits for driving tests
    View more
    Share article:

    Wait until the end of September to administer third shots, says WHO

    Wednesday, 04 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Western countries should wait until at least the end of September to start administering third shots, so that more vaccines are available for poorer countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    “We urgently need to turn things around: from a majority of vaccines for rich countries to a majority for poor countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference on Wednesday.

    The doses that countries want to use for a third shot should be made available to countries that have only been able to vaccinate a limited proportion of the population, according to him.

    For months, Tedros has been denouncing vaccination inequality in the world: in Nigeria, for example, barely 1% of the population has already had its first shot.

    To make sure that poorer countries also get the chance to vaccinate their population before booster shots start being administered, “we need everyone’s cooperation, especially the handful of countries and companies that control the global supply of vaccines.”

    In July, Ghebreyesus already stated that the global failure to share vaccines, tests, and treatments – including oxygen – is fuelling a two-track pandemic.

    The inequality in the production, distribution and administering of vaccines against the coronavirus shows that the pandemic is a test that the world is failing, according to him.

    Ghebreyesus stressed that this is “not just a moral outrage,” but also epidemiologically and economically self-defeating. “None of us is safe until all of us are safe.”