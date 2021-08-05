Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts...

The Moderna pharmaceutical company is recommending a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine before winter starts, according to CEO Stephane Bancel.

Six months after the second shot, the effectiveness of the vaccine is still 93%, according to real-world results published by the company on Thursday.

“We are pleased that our Covid-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognise that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant,” Bancel said in a statement.

Especially during the winter months, it is important to keep paying attention, as it will be colder and people will gather indoors, in closes spaces, a lot more. “That can cause breakthrough infections in vaccinated persons. Therefore, a booster shot is recommended before the winter season begins,” he added.

Phase 2 of the clinical trials – involving around 100 volunteers – is already promising, according to Bancel. “The third shot elicits a robust immune response, including against the delta variant.”

Additionally, the continued protection of 93% after six months is almost identical to the 94% reported by the company in its first clinical trials.

This is a higher rate of protection after six months than that of Pfizer/BioNTech (84%, compared with 96% after the second dose).