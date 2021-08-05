   
Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts...
‘Worst year ever’ for Belgian wine growers...
South of France, most of Spain turn dark...
All 18 accused in hazing death of student...
Wallonia looks to create two national parks...
    Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts

    Thursday, 05 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The Moderna pharmaceutical company is recommending a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine before winter starts, according to CEO Stephane Bancel.

    Six months after the second shot, the effectiveness of the vaccine is still 93%, according to real-world results published by the company on Thursday.

    “We are pleased that our Covid-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognise that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant,” Bancel said in a statement.

    Especially during the winter months, it is important to keep paying attention, as it will be colder and people will gather indoors, in closes spaces, a lot more. “That can cause breakthrough infections in vaccinated persons. Therefore, a booster shot is recommended before the winter season begins,” he added.

    Phase 2 of the clinical trials – involving around 100 volunteers – is already promising, according to Bancel. “The third shot elicits a robust immune response, including against the delta variant.”

    Additionally, the continued protection of 93% after six months is almost identical to the 94% reported by the company in its first clinical trials.

    This is a higher rate of protection after six months than that of Pfizer/BioNTech (84%, compared with 96% after the second dose).