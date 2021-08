Extended health pass regulations scheduled to take effect from Monday in France have been softened, according to French Health Minister Olivier Véran.

The health pass, which was already needed to enter cultural establishments, takes the form of a QR code showing full vaccination, a negative Covid-19 test or recovery from the virus.

Speaking in an interview published on Sunday in the Le Parisien newspaper, Véran said “a negative test will be valid for 72 hours, and no longer 48, for unvaccinated people.”

He added that it would also be possible to do self-testing under the supervision of a health professional, in addition to antigen and PCR tests. “These, too, will be valid for 72 hours,” the minister said.

The health pass will not be required for visits to general practitioners, the minister added. However, it will need to be presented in hospitals but should, in no case, block access to useful and urgent care.

News of the relaxation came on the heels of the largest of four consecutive weekend protests against the health measures, that mobilised about 237,000 demonstrators on Saturday in cities throughout France.

