Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine...

Moderna is working on a combined Covid-19 and seasonal flu booster vaccine, the company announced on Thursday.

As it concerns a booster vaccine, one dose would suffice to boost immunity against both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu, according to the company.

The combination vaccine is currently still in the development stages, and if or when it would be put on the market is unclear.

Yesterday (Wednesday), competitor Novavax, whose coronavirus vaccine has yet to receive the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced a similar combination vaccine.

Additionally, Moderna also announced the final results of the phase 3 trial for its Covid-19 vaccine, which show effectiveness of 93%. This increases to 98.2% against serious Covid and 100% against death caused by Covid-19, according to the final analysis of the study.

In the meantime, Moderna is also working on four different booster vaccines, as well as on a Covid vaccine that can be kept at refrigerator temperature.

Additionally, studies on the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years are ongoing as well.