   
Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 September, 2021
Latest News:
Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine...
‘Economic necessity’: Tomorrowland wants three festival weekends in...
Belgium approves agreement to expand Covid Safe Ticket...
People with reduced immunity will be offered an...
EU countries urged to improve ‘serious lack’ of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 September 2021
    Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine
    ‘Economic necessity’: Tomorrowland wants three festival weekends in 2022
    Belgium approves agreement to expand Covid Safe Ticket
    People with reduced immunity will be offered an extra vaccine dose in Belgium
    EU countries urged to improve ‘serious lack’ of EV charging points
    Moped platform Felyx will fine its users for bad parking
    France and Italy go orange, Europe gets less red on Covid travel map
    Deadline nears for exemption from Brussels’ car-free Sunday 
    Owner of rescued cafe will take over Restobières
    Bait bikes won’t work if theft isn’t prosecuted, says cyclist group
    A look inside the Brussels store where you pay with ‘thank yous’
    Largest private hospital ship in the world will dock in Antwerp this weekend
    Face mask obligation will not be lifted soon, Vandenbroucke warns
    Brussels Minister Elke Van den Brandt receives international award for promoting cycling
    Belgium in Brief: Share The Good News
    ‘Major consequences for the vaccinated’: freeing beds for Covid patients angers hospital
    New rules make social housing harder to get, say tenant groups
    Plastics producers call for mandatory recycled content target
    Groundwater levels almost back to normal after summer floods
    VAT to be reduced on wigs for medical reasons
    View more
    Share article:

    Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine

    Thursday, 09 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Moderna is working on a combined Covid-19 and seasonal flu booster vaccine, the company announced on Thursday.

    As it concerns a booster vaccine, one dose would suffice to boost immunity against both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu, according to the company.

    The combination vaccine is currently still in the development stages, and if or when it would be put on the market is unclear.

    Yesterday (Wednesday), competitor Novavax, whose coronavirus vaccine has yet to receive the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced a similar combination vaccine.

    Additionally, Moderna also announced the final results of the phase 3 trial for its Covid-19 vaccine, which show effectiveness of 93%. This increases to 98.2% against serious Covid and 100% against death caused by Covid-19, according to the final analysis of the study.

    In the meantime, Moderna is also working on four different booster vaccines, as well as on a Covid vaccine that can be kept at refrigerator temperature.

    Additionally, studies on the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years are ongoing as well.