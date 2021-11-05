   
Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 November, 2021
Latest News:
Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death...
Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end...
‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for...
Dutch snack bar holds on to ‘Wendy’s’ trademark...
Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    2
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    3
    Brussels Airlines scraps flights because of staff shortages due to illness
    4
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    5
    Von der Leyen accused of hypocrisy following short private jet trip revelations
    Share article:

    Anti-covid pill 89% effective against hospitalisations and death

    Friday, 05 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The anti-covid pill developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has proven to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalisation or death from the Covid-19 coronavirus, the company announced on Friday.

    The results of clinical trials have been positive and the company has said it will provide the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with further data “as soon as possible”, with a view to the organisation authorising the pills, Belga News Agency reported.

    This is the second pill treatment to show positive results after the pills developed by Merck were authorised on Thursday for use in the UK – the first state to approve their use.

    The antiviral pills work by reducing the capacity of the virus to replicate and they are easy to administer. They would be another powerful tool to use alongside vaccines to tackle the pandemic.

    Related Posts

    The results follow clinical trials in over 1,200 adults who had contracted the Covid-19 virus and were at risk of developing serious symptoms. Some days after contracting the virus, some participants received the Pfizer pill whilst others were given a placebo.

    The trial will continue to include 3,000 participants although Pfizer has said that the present results already show “an unequivocal effectiveness.”

    In the press release, Company CEO Albert Bourla celebrated the results, stating that the pills could be a “game-changer in the global effort to stop the damage wreaked by the pandemic.” He added that, if approved by the FDA, the pills have the potential to “save the lives of patients, reduce Covid-19 infections, and avoid nine in ten hospitalisations.”

    The pills will be sold under the name ‘Paxlovid’.

    Latest news

    Vaccinated people 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care
    Vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to end up in intensive care following a Covid-19 infection than those that have not been vaccinated, ...
    ‘Almost nothing’: Only 158 Brussels businesses applied for Covid Safe label
    Brussels businesses adhering to proper hygiene and cleaning requirements in light of Covid-19 could apply for a label letting the public know of this ...
    Dutch snack bar holds on to ‘Wendy’s’ trademark after court ruling
    Fans of Wendy's fast food in Belgium will have to keep waiting for the American burger chain to open in the country after the brand came up against ...
    Feminist collectives unite to tackle sexual violence in Brussels’ nightlife
    A union between multiple feminist collectives has emerged as the result of cooperation between activists and organisations behind the movement ...
    Belgium in Brief: Climate Talking Cheat Sheet
    Flanders has reached a climate agreement. So – buzzwords and potential hyperbole aside – what does it change in the short term? For the full ...
    ‘Time to push on the brakes’: Health minister calls for teleworking and caution
    As the Covid-19 situation in Belgium worsens, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke has warned that it's "time to push on the brakes," but ...
    All retailers must allow electronic payments by 1 July
    All commercial establishments in Belgium must allow electronic payment by 1 July 2022 as part of the action plan against fraud introduced by the ...
    Flemish government reaches long-awaited climate agreement
    On Thursday evening, the Flemish Government reached a climate agreement that will target the construction of houses, car emissions and the ...
    Number of Covid-19 hospitalisations continues to rise
    The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is soaring in Belgium, however, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has once again ...
    A clear and unequivocal ‘Yes’ from Belgians to taxing the wealthiest
    According to a recent survey carried out by the National Centre for Cooperation and Development (CNCD-11.11.11), a majority of Belgians are strongly ...
    EP visit: “Israel should become a strategic partner to the EU in the region”
    A European Parliament delegation visited Israel this week with the purpose of strengthening the relations between the EU and Israel after years of ...
    Global food prices hit 10-year high
    Global food prices in October reached their highest level in ten years, according to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the ...