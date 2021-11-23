Covid to cause 700,000 more deaths in Europe by spring, fears WHO

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern that the “grip” of the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe could lead to an additional 700,000 deaths by spring.

This would bring the total number of deaths in the continent to 2.2 million by the spring of next year.

“High or extreme pressure on hospitals can be expected in 25 countries and high or extreme pressure on their ICU’s in 49 of 53 countries by 1 March 2022,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Cumulative reported deaths are expected to reach more than 2.2 million by next spring, based on current trends,” the WHO added. Currently, more than 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19 in the region.

‘Worst-case scenario’

These figures are very different from those put forward in another analysis, based on research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which worked out a worst-case scenario for Europe.

The findings – which have not yet been peer-reviewed – were published on the preprint website MedRxiv and show that the pandemic could cause 300,000 more deaths and a million additionally hospitalisations across Europe if all restrictions were lifted and people returned to life as normal.

However, the mortality figures presented by the WHO – which does not even mention a possible worst-case scenario – are more than twice as high.

The overall results of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s study show that even with high vaccination levels, countries can still expect waves of hospitalisation and deaths, the researchers stated.

According to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (KU Leuven/UHasselt), however, the calculation of the number of already infected people is “far too imprecise,” and biostatistician Tom Wenseleers (KU Leuven) stated that, among other things, the researchers’ figures do not take into account the “non-Covid-related mortality that such a worst-case scenario would cause.”

Yet, both of them agree on the general conclusion of the research, which shows how bad things could get, if people are not careful and governments stop vaccinating their populations.

“In the absence of measures, we would see hospitalisations and deaths of these orders of magnitude,” said Molenberghs.