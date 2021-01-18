   
Hundreds of Belgian suspects identified through British DNA data
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 January, 2021
Latest News:
Hundreds of Belgian suspects identified through British DNA...
More snow and rain expected in Belgium today...
Vaccinations among hospital staff start in Belgium...
Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions continue to drop...
Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 18 January 2021
    Hundreds of Belgian suspects identified through British DNA data
    More snow and rain expected in Belgium today
    Vaccinations among hospital staff start in Belgium
    Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admissions continue to drop
    Covid-19: ‘British variant’ closes two schools as virus sweeps through Flanders
    Former BNP Paribas Fortis executive sues the bank
    Artists spotlight their plight by performing outside closed Brussels theatre
    About 10.000 people in Les Fagnes on Sunday
    Works at Brussels North station complete, traffic restored
    Coronavirus: Government moves to plug gaps in protection against new strains
    Russian opposition leader arrested at Moscow airport
    Charles Michel warns against introducing a vaccination passport too soon
    Rise in UK-strain coronavirus feared in Belgium
    Court’s speeding verdict ‘not a danger’ for Brussels Zone 30
    The EU’s first-ever uniform
    Covid-19: Major outbreak of British variant in West Flanders
    Belgium urged to take action on non-essential travel
    New all-in public transport ticket Brupass XL from 1 February
    Flanders will compensate home owners hit by solar panel judgement
    Covid-19: New cases increase by 11%, while testing numbers are up by 36%
    View more
    Share article:

    Hundreds of Belgian suspects identified through British DNA data

    Monday, 18 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than 300 Belgian suspects were identified in the UK since Belgium and the UK started automatically exchanging DNA data on 21 December for forensic research.

    In 312 cases among 2,180 matches, “an unidentified trace DNA profile could be associated with a person known to the English authorities, registered in their database,” Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne’s office said.

    The vast majority of these matches (223) concern burglaries, followed by theft with violence (18), gang affiliation (14), molesting or rape (12) and drugs (12).

    In addition, four Belgian traces found in the context of a murder have been matched with an individual already on file in the British database.

    The exchange is “extremely promising,” Van Quickenborne said according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times