   
Cannabis plantation discovered in Liège, 14 detained
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
    Credit: Sonuwe / CC BY-SA 3.0

    The discovery of a cannabis plantation in Thimister-Clermont (in the province of LIège) led to 14 people being detained, and three people were placed under arrest warrant.

    Several searches were carried out in collaboration with the federal police of Liège, the Pays de Herve police zone said, adding that more than 700 plants were found.

    Ten of the 14 people detained were reportedly busy harvesting cannabis at the time of the intervention.

    After hearings, five people were charged by the investigating judge and three were placed under arrest warrant.

