Minor suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail detained...

A minor suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail in Maasmechelen (Limburg) on Monday evening was detained, Mayor Raf Terwingen said on Tuesday.

Images showing the minor throwing the Molotov cocktail near the house of former Maasmechelen mayor George Lenssen were shown on social media, which is how the local police were able to identify and detain him.

The man was brought before the juvenile court.

Earlier on Monday, a call was made to organise a demonstration in Maasmechelen against the health restrictions.

However, anyone calling for violent demonstrations against the measures will be prosecuted immediately, the Limburg public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday, with spokeswoman Dorien Vanderheiden stressing that “incitement to such violent demonstrations is punishable,” and that “the distributors of these messages will also be treated severely.”

Several other municipalities, such as Genk and Turnhout, saw calls to riot over the weekend.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times